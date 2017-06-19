Have You Tried The No-Sugar Smoothie Recipe Supermodels Are Obsessed With?
Kelly LeVeque is the celebrity nutritionist whose name (and food!) is on everyone's lips. She's beloved by stars like Jessica Alba and Molly Sims. She's also a huge fan of keeping your blood sugar balanced—in fact, she says elongating your blood sugar curve is the key to staving off sugar cravings and feeling satiated (and happy!) all of the time. That starts, she explains, with your breakfast.
"A lot of smoothies are loaded with fruit, dates, and granola—quite simply, too much sugar!" she says. "In an effort to help my clients, I created the Fab Four meal replacement formula for my clients to learn how to build a low-sugar meal-replacement smoothie. The Fab Four Smoothie is a formula to help you develop a blood sugar balancing meal in any flavor with enough protein, fat, and fiber to keep you full for four to six hours, feed your microbiome, turn off hunger hormones, and nourish your body with amino acids, fatty acids, and phytonutrients."
The Fab 4 Formula is simple: protein (20g minimum, from protein powder, collagen powder, or Greek yogurt) + fiber (10g minimum, from chia seeds or flaxseeds) + 1 tablespoon of healthy fat (like nut butter, or avocado) + handful of greens (like spinach or arugula) + ¼ cup fruit (optional, but optimally low-sugar berries) + superfoods (optional; this is where cacao or adaptogens would come in) + liquid (water is fine, but nut milks are also great). While you can play around with it, here are a few of Kelly's recipes to use it in action.
Peanut Butter Cacao Nib Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter (or almond butter)
- 1 to 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 cups unsweetened nut milk
- 1 teaspoon cacao nibs
Method
Blend and enjoy! Serves 1.
Spa Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder
- ¼ avocado
- 1 to 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- Squeeze juice of lemon
- Handful of spinach
- 1 small Persian cucumber
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, stems removed
- 2 cups unsweetened nut milk
Method
Blend and enjoy! Serves 1.
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 serving chocolate protein powder
- 1 tablespoon flax or chia seeds to thicken
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- ½ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
- ½ teaspoon cacao nibs
- 2 cups nut milk of choice
- Handful of ice
Method
- Blend all the ingredients together except ice.
- Add ice and blend to cool. Serves 1.
Green Apple Smoothie
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder
- 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 to 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon Best of Greens Green Apple Powder
- 1 cup nut milk of choice
Method
Blend and enjoy! Serves 1.
