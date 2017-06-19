mindbodygreen

Have You Tried The No-Sugar Smoothie Recipe Supermodels Are Obsessed With?

Liz Moody
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

If you're looking to try out a no-sugar diet, you've come to the right place. With mbg's no-sugar challenge, you'll get tips, tricks, inspirational stories, and recipes to help you eliminate sugar for good. You can check out our 10 best tips for eliminating sugar to help you get started on your sugar-free journey today. Every day builds on the next—soon enough a day turns into a week and a week into months.

Kelly LeVeque is the celebrity nutritionist whose name (and food!) is on everyone's lips. She's beloved by stars like Jessica Alba and Molly Sims. She's also a huge fan of keeping your blood sugar balanced—in fact, she says elongating your blood sugar curve is the key to staving off sugar cravings and feeling satiated (and happy!) all of the time. That starts, she explains, with your breakfast.

"A lot of smoothies are loaded with fruit, dates, and granola—quite simply, too much sugar!" she says. "In an effort to help my clients, I created the Fab Four meal replacement formula for my clients to learn how to build a low-sugar meal-replacement smoothie. The Fab Four Smoothie is a formula to help you develop a blood sugar balancing meal in any flavor with enough protein, fat, and fiber to keep you full for four to six hours, feed your microbiome, turn off hunger hormones, and nourish your body with amino acids, fatty acids, and phytonutrients."

The Fab 4 Formula is simple: protein (20g minimum, from protein powder, collagen powder, or Greek yogurt) + fiber (10g minimum, from chia seeds or flaxseeds) + 1 tablespoon of healthy fat (like nut butter, or avocado) + handful of greens (like spinach or arugula) + ¼ cup fruit (optional, but optimally low-sugar berries) + superfoods (optional; this is where cacao or adaptogens would come in) + liquid (water is fine, but nut milks are also great). While you can play around with it, here are a few of Kelly's recipes to use it in action.

Peanut Butter Cacao Nib Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 serving vanilla protein powder
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter (or almond butter)
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 2 cups unsweetened nut milk
  • 1 teaspoon cacao nibs

Method

Blend and enjoy! Serves 1.

Spa Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 serving vanilla protein powder
  • ¼ avocado
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • Squeeze juice of lemon
  • Handful of spinach
  • 1 small Persian cucumber
  • ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, stems removed
  • 2 cups unsweetened nut milk

Method

Blend and enjoy! Serves 1.

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 serving chocolate protein powder
  • 1 tablespoon flax or chia seeds to thicken
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • ½ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
  • ½ teaspoon cacao nibs
  • 2 cups nut milk of choice
  • Handful of ice

Method

  1. Blend all the ingredients together except ice.
  2. Add ice and blend to cool. Serves 1.
Green Apple Smoothie

  • 1 serving vanilla protein powder
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon Best of Greens Green Apple Powder
  • 1 cup nut milk of choice

Method

Blend and enjoy! Serves 1.

Want more from Kelly? Here, she shares the eight hormones making you hungry all the time (and what to eat to turn off each). Plus, if you want to include adaptogens in your smoothie, here's how to know which one is right for your needs and body.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

