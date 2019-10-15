The 'Sugar Destroyer' Herb + 8 Other Tips For Quitting Sugar That Blew Our Minds

The most helpful tip I know of for quitting sugar is to keep your blood sugar stable with almond butter. Keep a jar on hand at work, at home, and in your bag, and feed yourself a spoonful about a few times throughout the day. This will ensure steady blood sugar, warding off any blood sugar crashes that can make you go scavenge for a hit of sugar. The combination of protein and fat in almond butter is the reason for decreasing your craving, as it helps regulate your blood sugar levels for a longer period of time.

—Ellen Vora, M.D. and instructor of mbg classes on anxiety and insomnia