Kim Suddeath (MS, RD) is the registered dietitian, writer, and photographer behind the health food blog, Unrefined RD, where she shares simple, natural, mostly vegetarian recipes. She can be found most often on Instagram, her favorite place to connect on social media. Her free cookbook, Everyday Smoothies for Healthier Skin, Hair, and Nails, is available to anyone looking for a delicious way to improve their skin. In addition, Kim provides web-based nutrition counseling and co-hosts wellness retreats for new moms and their little ones. She currently lives in Oxford, MS, with her husband and daughter.