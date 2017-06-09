There Are 8 Hormones Making You Hungry All The Time. Here's Exactly What To Eat To Turn Off Each

Its role: Insulin is secreted by the pancreas to allow your cells to take in glucose (blood sugar) for energy or storage. It prevents fat cells from being broken down.

When things go wrong: It contributes to chronically elevated insulin, insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and increased hunger and cravings.

What to do about it: Reduce carbs to reduce chronic or excess insulin secretion. Reduce fructose, which is known to increase insulin levels and is linked to insulin resistance. Exercise to burn glycogen stores and increased insulin activity in skeletal muscles.