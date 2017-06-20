Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

“I follow the program to a T, I’ve lost a few pounds, but lately I’ve felt terrible and the weight loss came to a standstill,” my 34-year-old patient Margaret told me during our first consultation last summer.

Among her problems, Margaret felt frequently fatigued and moody, with skin rashes that left her wearing long sleeves even in humid August Manhattan. A few tests revealed Margaret had candidiasis, or an excessive amount of the fungus Candida in her gut. While trace amounts of candida may be perfectly normal, leaky gut and many other problems result when it gets out of hand and wrecks your gut’s microbiome balance.

As a medical doctor who specializes in gut health, Margaret’s conditions left me baffled. She avoided processed foods, bypassed sugar and other candida-feeding foods, slept well, supplemented smartly, and did Barre classes regularly. Yet the scales wouldn’t move as her health deteriorated. However, I knew that in every weight-loss resistance story, the clue is in the details.

Then it hit me. “I don’t eat sugar, but I crave fruit, of all things!” she told me. “Dried ones like raisins but also juicy ones like mango and grapes.”

I started mentally connecting the dots. For the prior seven months, Margaret had followed a popular weight-loss program that assigns zero points for fruit. In other words, they claim you can eat all the fruit you want and lose weight.