How To Make Healthy Breakfast Cookies With What's Already In Your Kitchen

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with unbleached parchment paper and spread the chopped almonds in one layer on the sheet so they have room to roast mostly untouched on all sides. Pop in the oven for 7 minutes. Transfer nuts to a large mixing bowl and scatter the coconut on the sheet; roast for 3 to 4 minutes, until starting to brown, and add to the bowl with the nuts. Set the lined baking sheet aside.

2. Add the oats, cinnamon, psyllium, and salt to the mixing bowl and stir until well-mixed. In a small bowl, stir together the mashed banana, warm dairy-free milk, warm coconut oil, lemon juice, and vanilla extract until well-mixed. Fold together the wet and dry ingredients, and then fold in the chopped chocolate until thoroughly incorporated.

3. Use an ice cream scoop or spoon to place 2-inch (5-cm) dollops of dough on the lined baking sheet. Press flat if you like or keep in macaroon shape—the shape won’t change as it bakes. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the edges start to brown. Remove from the oven; cool completely on the baking sheet. Store in the fridge in an airtight glass container for up to two weeks.