Heather Crosby is a former veggie phobe turned veggie lover, who like many people, found her way to clean eating because she had to, and she continues to work on it every day.

She’s is a big believer that everyone comes to the table with varied habits, beliefs, traditions, and dietary needs, and these layers change and evolve over a lifetime. She’s not interested in being the food police, or telling you how to eat. Instead, she’s interested in sharing recipes, resources, and providing inspiration for anyone who wants to simply eat more plants and not compromise the “flavor” in their life to do so.

Heather is the founder of YumUniverse.com, author of YumUniverse and YumUniverse Pantry to Plate, and the creator of GlutenFreeBakingAcademy.com.