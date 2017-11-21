This Pumpkin Pie Has A Secret Gut-Healing Ingredient

Thanksgiving might be the ultimate You. We. All. holiday, with an emphasis on giving back, gratitude, and community—and, of course, plenty of delicious food. While a typical Thanksgiving table might be enough to induce a stomachache based on sight alone, we think of the holiday as an opportunity to nourish your body, in addition to your soul. With that in mind, we reached out to some of the year’s biggest food stars to share their favorite healthy Thanksgiving recipe and some tips, tricks, and traditions that help them get through the holiday with a smile on their face (and bellyache-free!).

Alison Wu has been wowing Instagram with her gorgeous, Portland-chic aesthetic and pastel-tinged layered smoothies. Her Wu Haus blog is a soothing oasis of creativity on a chaotic internet, and her food is always elegant and absolutely beautiful (think: edible flowers everywhere), with a solid grounding in strong, unique flavors. This Miso Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie is no exception—it’s the perfect gut-healing, creative addition to any Thanksgiving dessert table.