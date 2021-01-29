Hypothyroidism is the most common endocrine disorder affecting about 4.6% of the U.S. population, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The symptoms can range from mild to severe, making it difficult for many people to identify their thyroid problems.

While lab tests are the best way to verify a thyroid condition, mbg spoke with integrative medicine doctors and endocrinologists to better understand the signs. Here are the most common symptoms, along with tips for managing hypothyroidism.