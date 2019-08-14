As an integrative physician, I've worked with thousands of patients over the past decade. One of the most common health issues I see is Hashimoto's disease—an autoimmune disorder and the most common cause of hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid.

A lot of my patients have Hashimoto's, and many of them come in frustrated or scared. Often, they've tried conventional medication, but it isn't working for them as well as it used to. Their symptoms are coming back, and they don't know what to do.

If you're struggling with a thyroid issue, you probably empathize. While medication is an important part of thyroid balance, it often isn't enough. You may still feel exhausted, irritable, foggy, or just a little bit off.

The good news is that, with a more comprehensive approach, Hashimoto's is quite manageable. In this article, I'm going to share my go-to plan for addressing the most common causes of hypothyroidism. First, though, let's take a look at what Hashimoto's is and how to know if you have it.