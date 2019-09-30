4 Reasons You May Have Lost Your Period + How To Get It Back

"Is my period ever going to come back?" Amanda asked during our initial consultation. She had gone off the pill five months ago. Since that time, her period had gone MIA.

For many women, coming off of the pill signals the beginning of unpleasant symptoms referred to as post-birth-control syndrome (PBCS), which can include moodiness, fatigue, and headaches, along with saying goodbye to regular periods.

But to be clear: Women do not actually have periods while on birth control. Instead, what they experience is a withdrawal bleed during their placebo week. This is why going off of the birth control pill can reveal underlying menstrual irregularities.

An abnormal loss of menstruation is what medicine refers to as amenorrhea, and there are a few reasons this can happen. If you have just come off of birth control and are wondering where the heck your period is, let's break down the different types of amenorrhea and some tips for getting your period back stat.