6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm

Lighting is a necessary evil. Our circadian rhythm—the internal clock that controls our sleep-wake cycle—actually functions best when we're in nature, removed from artificial light altogether (it's why a weekend camping trip can help you get some zzz's).

But we can't all live by the light of the sun and moon, so we just need to be cautious about the type of light we surround ourselves with—especially at night and first thing in the morning. A general rule of thumb is that blue light is stimulating and energizing while warmer, yellow light is more relaxing. Turning on blue-light-emitting cellphones, TVs, and lamps right before bed, therefore, can throw off our internal clocks—which, by the way, control a lot more than just our sleep.

"It's not surprising that the drastic change in lifestyle and human social habits in the last 50 years have been linked to the rise in diseases like obesity, diabetes, sleep disorders, depression, and certain types of cancers, autism, and a variety of dementias, disorders that are likely associated with disturbances in the circadian rhythm," Eva Selhub, M.D., a Harvard-trained functional medicine doctor, recently wrote in an article on hacking your sleep cycles.

These six lamps and bulbs are all designed to support your body's inner clock by taking on different hues throughout the day and evening. Use them in tandem with other acts of good sleep hygiene and say lights out to restless nights.