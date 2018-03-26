Early Menopause: Everything You Need To Know About Symptoms, Prevention & Treatment

To understand what was going on with Sandi, I had to stand back and connect some hormonal dots. Numerous hormones and systems play a role in early menopause (and menopause in general), and a key player is estrogen. The major source of estrogen is your ovaries and besides reproduction, estrogen plays a role in skin elasticity, supplying calcium to your bones, maintaining blood vessel flexibility, and managing lipid levels.

When you get your period, your hypothalamus sends a message to your pituitary gland, which triggers follicle growth and increases estrogen to stimulate the lining of your uterus to grow and thicken. Declining estrogen levels in early menopause means that process doesn’t happen. Instead, the number of ovarian follicles declines and your ovaries become less responsive to two other reproductive hormones, luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). As your ovaries age and release fewer hormones, they can’t effectively regulate estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. That sends your hormones crashing and has detrimental repercussions.

Estrogen levels naturally get lower as you get older, but that doesn’t mean you need to settle with the sometimes-detrimental consequences. From a functional medicine perspective, menopause is more than just estrogen depletion or a cluster of miserable symptoms. Instead, we look at the whole system and all the potential hormonal imbalances.

Take your adrenals, for example: When they get out of whack, they can create or exacerbate menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings. Once the ovaries stop producing hormones, your adrenal glands provide dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which your body converts to estrogen and testosterone. This is why you must be good to those adrenals. A high-sugar, starchy, processed-foods diet places stress on your adrenals and raises insulin, which can also trigger or exacerbate symptoms like hot flashes.

Because your ovaries make less estrogen and progesterone, your libido, mood, and exercise stamina can also nose-dive, all of which can leave you feeling more stressed out and anxious and create further hormone imbalances. That domino effect affects other hormones and systems. Thyroid issues and gut issues including leaky gut can all mess with your mood, considering that your gut manufactures about 95 percent of your feel-good neurotransmitter serotonin. Insufficient levels of thyroid hormone can also create depression, anxiety, and irritability and pave the way for early menopause.

I could go on (hormones are complex and can get messy), but you can see where I’m going: Once a few hormones get out of balance—in Sandi’s case, estrogen and insulin were the heavy hitters—others quickly follow.