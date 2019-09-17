You already know that fruits and vegetables can help prevent illness and disease, but it turns out some vegetables may be extra healthy. In fact, cruciferous veggies have been shown to reduce the risk of many common cancers. In one study that looked at the dietary patterns of 182,145 women, it was found that those who consumed the highest amounts of cruciferous vegetables had the lowest rates of breast cancer, especially the most aggressive forms. Cruciferous vegetables have also been found to reduce the risk of other hormonal cancers, like endometrial and cervical cancers. Researchers believe this may be due to a hormone-balancing compound in cruciferous vegetables called indole-3-carbinol. In the body, indole-3-carbinol promotes the production of a less potent form of estrogen, suppressing tumor growth.

Cruciferous vegetables have also been found to reduce the risk of other types of cancer, including colon, lung, stomach, and rectal. Along with being a great source of antioxidants, researchers believe a compound found in cruciferous veggies, called glucosinolates, may be the key to their cancer-fighting capabilities. During digestion, the body breaks down glucosinolates, which produce anti-carcinogenic compounds called indoles, nitriles, thiocyanates, and isothiocyanates. These compounds have been found to prevent cancer growth and development by protecting DNA, initiating the death of damaged cells, inhibiting tumor formation, and triggering antioxidant activity. Just one more reason to munch on some cauliflower-crust pizza (topped with kale, of course).