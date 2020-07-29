Feeling off lately? Hormone imbalances can lead to a plethora of issues in the body, from inflammatory skin conditions like acne to eczema to weight fluctuations. But basing meals on clean protein, hormone-balancing healthy fats, antioxidant-rich vegetables, and healing herbs will help your body thrive.

Here's an easy way to craft a delicious meal: Choose one food from each category for an easy, hormone-managing, skin-supporting meal.*