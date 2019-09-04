Eat them raw, cooked, or juiced. I know you've been advised not to eat them raw, but doesn't it strike you as strange that plant foods with the richest source of cancer-preventing phytonutrients would inhibit thyroid function? It did to me. If this was true, what was the mechanism behind it, and where was the research on humans?

It turns out the concern has to do with iodine. Back in the 1950s, cruciferous vegetables were discovered to be potentially goitrogenic, meaning they could suppress thyroid function, in animals. This is because the raw glucosinolates (the precise phytonutrients that are cancer-protective) might inhibit the intake of iodine, which is crucial for hormone production and normal thyroid function.

However, studies suggesting a strong link between cruciferous vegetables and thyroid disease are limited. Possibly because the amount of cruciferous vegetables you would need to eat to interfere with iodine far exceeds normal consumption levels. In fact, the vast majority of the research shows the consumption of cruciferous vegetables will not exacerbate or cause thyroid issues. So, no reason to miss out on the whole host of benefits from eating cruciferous vegetables.