mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Some Veggies Are Better At Preventing Cancer Than Others—Here Are The Ones To Put On Your Plate Today

Darcy McDonough, M.S.
mbg Associate Health Editor By Darcy McDonough, M.S.
mbg Associate Health Editor
Darcy McDonough is the associate health editor at mbg. She has a master’s degree in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.
Some Veggies Are Better At Preventing Cancer Than Others—Here Are The Ones To Put On Your Plate Today

Photo by Nataša Mandić

July 27, 2018 — 9:15 AM

We all know that vegetables are healthy, but are some healthier than others? New research, published in the International Journal of Cancer, found that consuming certain fruits and vegetables may lower the risk for breast cancer.

Analyzing dietary information and health data from 182,145 women followed for an average of 24 years, researchers found that those who consumed the most fruits and vegetables had the lowest rates of breast cancer, especially the most aggressive forms. In fact, women who ate five and a half servings of fruits and vegetables per day had an 11 percent lower risk of developing breast cancer than women who ate less than two and half servings. Meaning: The more fruits and veggies women ate, the better.

Interestingly, the research does also show that not all vegetables are equal when it comes to cancer-protection properties. Cruciferous veggies (like cauliflower and kale) came out on top, as well as orange and yellow ones (think sweet potatoes and squash), for reducing risk. Although researchers are not sure of the exact mechanism, they believe these vegetables, along with others, may work by inhibiting tumor initiation and growth. They also credit the high micronutrient, antioxidant, and fiber content of fruits and vegetables for their beneficial effects.

If you're not already eating the recommended amounts of fruits and veggies, you may want to start loading up on them sooner rather than later. Researchers found that it took about eight years of regular consumption to see a significant reduction in breast cancer risk.

Considering breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with over 237,000 new cases in America each year, this research provides important confirmation that simple lifestyle changes can make a big difference.

Worried about your estrogen levels? Here are 3 tips to keep them balanced.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Darcy McDonough, M.S.
Darcy McDonough, M.S. mbg Associate Health Editor
Darcy McDonough, M.S., is the associate health editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a master’s degree in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts Friedman...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Integrative Health

How To Make A Homemade Face Mask With Hair Ties, According To The CDC

Abby Moore
How To Make A Homemade Face Mask With Hair Ties, According To The CDC
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fruits-and-vegetables-to-reduce-breast-cancer-risk-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!