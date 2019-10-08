This Vegan Tofu Recipe With Hot & Sour Zoodles Is Quick, Low-Carb & Tasty

This is a great low-carb dinner with a spicy kick! The zucchini noodles are full of fiber, the hot oil dressing is super tasty, and the black rice vinegar provides a nice tangy-sour flavor. This recipe is simple to make yet looks (and tastes) like star chef-level quality. You'll want to make this dish a weekly staple.

Even if you're a committed carnivore, the protein you'll get from this dish will rival even your favorite traditional dinners. No need to be vegan to enjoy this tasty recipe! While the spices are fragrant and great for healing (ginger is a miracle cold-kicker, while the heat from the red chile pepper can speed up your metabolism), feel free to adjust the spices to your liking. Make this dish yours!