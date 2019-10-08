This Vegan Tofu Recipe With Hot & Sour Zoodles Is Quick, Low-Carb & Tasty
This is a great low-carb dinner with a spicy kick! The zucchini noodles are full of fiber, the hot oil dressing is super tasty, and the black rice vinegar provides a nice tangy-sour flavor. This recipe is simple to make yet looks (and tastes) like star chef-level quality. You'll want to make this dish a weekly staple.
Even if you're a committed carnivore, the protein you'll get from this dish will rival even your favorite traditional dinners. No need to be vegan to enjoy this tasty recipe! While the spices are fragrant and great for healing (ginger is a miracle cold-kicker, while the heat from the red chile pepper can speed up your metabolism), feel free to adjust the spices to your liking. Make this dish yours!
Vegan Smoked Tofu & Hot & Sour Zucchini Noodles
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 large zucchini, cut thinly lengthwise to make zucchini noodles
- 3½ oz. smoked tofu, cut into julienne strips
For the fragrant hot oil dressing:
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 red chile, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon tamari or low-sodium light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Chinkiang black rice vinegar or balsamic vinegar
- 1½ tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon Sichuan chili oil
- pinch of ground toasted Sichuan peppercorns
- pinch of cracked sea salt
- small handful of chopped cilantro
Method:
- Pour 2 cups water into a medium pan, and bring to a boil. Keep on a gentle simmer.
- To make the dressing, heat a wok over high heat until smoking, add the canola oil, and give it a swirl. Add the garlic, ginger, and red chile, and toss for a few seconds, then add the rest of the ingredients. Set aside to keep hot.
- Toss the zucchini strips into the simmering water, lift out, drain, and add to the wok together with the smoked tofu.
- Toss it all together well to heat through, then eat immediately.
kcal 241 | carbs 10.3 g | protein 14.9 g | fat 15.6 g
Recipe excerpted from Wok On: Deliciously Balanced Meals in 30 Minutes or Less by Ching-He Huang. Reprinted with permission from Octopus Books, 2019.
