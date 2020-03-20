The sweat you work up after eating a lot of this spice is bound to burn calories right? Not quite, but it’s also not far off. Capsaicin is the active, and pungent, ingredient of cayenne pepper, giving the spice its signature kick, as well as its health benefits. Capsaicin is a member of the capsicum family, which includes bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, and other chili peppers. The hotter a pepper is, the more capsaicin it will have.

Capsaicin is known to target the nervous system and has been shown to increase satiety and thermogenesis (which refers to your body’s ability to produce heat from burning calories), all of which affect weight loss.

In one study of 24 people, researchers investigated the effects of 0.9 grams of red pepper (0.25% capsaicin) added to tomato juice for a spicy concoction and found a significant reduction in energy (or calories) and fat intake after consumption.

Another study of 25 people wanted to see if there was a difference in thermogenesis after red pepper consumption between people who regularly consume spicy foods and people who don’t. This study did find that 0.9 grams of red pepper consumption enhanced thermogenesis in participants. This indicates that the body was producing more heat, and therefore burning more calories. Another interesting finding from this study was that these effects were even more amplified in people who didn’t regularly consume spicy foods. So if you don’t eat spicy foods now, consider this is your cue to start.