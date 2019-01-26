Like many stories worth listening to, this one starts with a glass of wine. The history of vinegar can be traced back to ancient civilizations where it's said that a barrel of wine was left too long. Revelers cracked it open to find the old wine was now a very sour liquid. Thus, vinegar was born—and we're really glad it was.

Not only does this kitchen staple have an amazing ability to give just about any dish the right amount of zing, vinegar also holds promise as a potential health aid. Today, vinegar is considered an affordable and accessible home remedy for an extensive number of ailments from canker sores to bloating. Even better, while other holistic treatments may require an expensive trip to the health food store, vinegar is likely already hanging out in the back of your kitchen cabinet.

Here, discover why vinegar may be one of your most versatile kitchen staples, and the various ways you can use it to boost your health.