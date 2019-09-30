As much as it sounds like something infectious and awful, a canker sore isn't really that serious. Also known as aphthous ulcers in medical terms, these nuisances are actually just small lesions that appear in the mouth. You've probably seen them yourself when you pull your cheek open to inspect a painful spot in the mirror. They’re usually white or yellow, surrounded by a red ring in an oval or circle shape. They can form on the inside of your cheeks, on or under your tongue, or at the base of your gums.

Here's the good news: They aren't contagious and recurring like cold sores, which are caused by an infection from the herpes simplex virus (HSV). Canker sores also don't show up on the surface of your lips, meaning that even though they're often uncomfortable, they're not typically unsightly or embarrassing. Thank goodness for small favors, right? (If you do have cold sores, here are 21 natural ways to treat them.)