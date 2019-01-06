Why I'll Be Adding Elderberry Syrup To Everything In 2019

According to Aviva Romm, M.D., herbalist, integrative medicine doctor, and mindbodygreen Collective member, elderberry is one of the six herbs she recommends during flu season. "This is my go-to herb for early signs of flu. Studies have shown that elderberry extract can significantly shorten the duration of influenza while lowering the need for medication, when compared with placebo," she wrote. Elderberry, also known as Sambucus nigra, is high in vitamin C and other important nutrients like vitamin A, potassium, iron, B6, fiber, and beta-carotene.

I'm not the only one who's recently discovered the powers of elderberry, either. According to Pinterest's 100 for 2019 (a report on the top trends based on an increase in pins over the last year) they've seen a 685 percent increase in pins about elderberry recipes. Brands are coming out with products based on elderberry—like these Nature's Way organic Elderberry Zinc Lozenges, $4.39, and these Zarbee's Naturals Children's Elderberry Immune Support Gummies, $7.69—right and left.

As Rina Raphael at Fast Company wrote, "As Americans become more health-obsessed, their curiosity for new and unique ingredients widens. The lesser-known elderberry is known as a rich source of antioxidants and for its anti-inflammatory effects." No wonder it's becoming more popular by the day.