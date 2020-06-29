The fermentation process that yields apple cider vinegar encourages the growth and proliferation of good-for-your-gut microbes. Consuming probiotic-rich fermented foods has been shown to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and even positively affect mental health. Most of the probiotics in apple cider vinegar are in the cloudy "mother" strands you'll find floating in it, so be sure to purchase apple cider vinegar that still has the mother intact.

Beyond being full of probiotics, apple cider vinegar's many other properties are beneficial for gut health. As functional medicine practitioner Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, explains, "apple cider vinegar has also been shown to have antiviral and anti-yeast and antifungal benefits, all helpful in supporting microbiome and overall immune balance."