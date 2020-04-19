Apple cider vinegar's hair and scalp benefits come most notably from its pH, which is acidic—in fact, it has a fairly similar pH to our hair. Seborrheic dermatitis is caused by yeast on our scalps. As yeast thrives in more basic pH conditions, by bringing the pH of your scalp down theoretically you make your scalp a more inhospitable environment for the yeast. However, there are no scientific studies to confirm this, but many dermatologists agree there might be something to it—if used properly.

"We all have yeast living on our skin as part of its natural biome, but in certain people it causes itching, inflammation and flaking. ACV acidity makes a less favorable environment for the yeast, and therefore may halt its growth, leading to less flaking," says board-certified dermatologist Morgan Rabach, M.D., and co-founder of LM Medical NYC.

Board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., agrees: "Because Apple cider vinegar is an antimicrobial, anti-yeast and antifungal, it helps to clean bacteria and other organisms from the skin. When used for short-contact, such as in a shampoo, is generally safe and well tolerated."

Just be mindful not to go overboard, "given the ability of acidic components to break down delicate hair fibers," says Nazarian. You can learn more about how to properly use apple cider vinegar for your hair below.