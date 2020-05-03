Which Is Better For Your Gut — Apple Cider Vinegar Or Lemon Water?

I see the best results using the raw, unfiltered ACV with the mother included. The label usually specifies this, but you can also see the ACV mother as a sediment in the glass bottle. Apple cider vinegar is very acidic, so I suggest diluting it with water or juice before swallowing. Straight apple cider vinegar can damage tooth enamel and the throat. I find most people do well with around 1 to 2 tablespoons in 1 ounce of water.