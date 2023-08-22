Lemon water is as simple as it sounds—it’s literally just lemons and water.

While it’s possible to purchase store-bought lemon water, these versions can contain added sweetener or other less-than-desirable ingredients.

It’s easier (and cleaner, diet-wise) to whip up your own by steeping slices of lemon in refrigerated water for a few hours. You can add as many slices as you like, either using an infuser pitcher or popping some wedges into a glass and covering them with water. You can muddle the fruit a bit to squeeze out its juice before removing the lemons, or leave them in as you sip (just watch out for seeds!).