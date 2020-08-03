The way you start each day is incredibly important. What you do first thing in the morning sets the tone for your day, waking up your body and mind.

According to ayurvedic philosophy, choices that you make regarding your daily routine either build up resistance to disease or tear it down. Ayurveda invites us to get a jump-start on the day by focusing on morning rituals that work to align the body with nature's rhythms, balance the doshas, and foster self-esteem alongside self-discipline.

Your mind may say you have to check emails, take the dog out, get the kids out the door, that you can't be late for work, or that you just don't have enough time to cultivate your own morning rituals.

But if you can make time for one ritual that may improve your health, consider a mug of warm water with the juice of half a lemon.

It's so simple, and yet the potential benefits are just too good to ignore. Here are all of the ways warm water with lemon could improve your morning: