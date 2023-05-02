Like many other health fads, the coffee with lemon trend originated on TikTok. Videos with ​​the hashtag #LemonCoffee have collectively accumulated millions of views, with people claiming it can help burn belly fat, regulate blood sugar, and even improve sexual function.

The idea is attractive because coffee and lemon are everyday ingredients you can find in most kitchens. Though many of the videos are candid about the fact that the mixture doesn't taste very good, the idea that such a simple combo can have health benefits is definitely appealing.

On their own, both coffee and lemon are rich sources of antioxidants. However, there isn't any significant evidence to suggest that adding lemon to coffee could offer additional health benefits apart from increasing antioxidant intake, says Crystal Scott, R.D., a nutritionist who specializes in diabetes and weight management.