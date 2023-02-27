First, let’s review how coffee works in the body. Coffee is a nervous system stimulant, and it provides an energy boost in two main ways.

First, the caffeine in coffee is what is called an “adenosine blocker1 .” Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that promotes sleepiness. The caffeine locks into the adenosine receptors, blocking sleepiness in the brain. At the same time, caffeine stimulates the release of energizing neurotransmitters such as dopamine.

Now, onto coconut oil. Coconut oil is a plant-based fat source. What makes it extra special, from a nutritional standpoint, is that although it is high in saturated fat (which is a bit controversial in the heart health2 and cholesterol3 conversation), the saturated fats in coconut oil are metabolized quickly.

Coconut oil is made up of about 50% lauric acid, a type of medium-chain triglycerides (MCT). MCTs are metabolized in a way that provides quick fuel for the body.

Research4 shows that coconut oil and its MCTs may have a protective effect against cancer5 , diabetes6 , and Alzheimer's disease7 . Like coffee, coconut oil also has antioxidant8 properties that can fight oxidative stress.

So, what happens when you combine coconut oil and coffee? One reason to combine the two is to quickly get the MCTs into your body as a quick-burning, non-carbohydrate fuel. Putting coconut oil in coffee can also have positive effects on blood sugar, the digestion of caffeine, immunity, skin and hair, and more, research shows.