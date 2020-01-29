Dehydrated Vs Dry Skin: Yes They’re Different, Here’s What You Need To Know

The best way to describe dry skin is to characterize it as a skin type rather than a skin condition. If you have truly dry skin, your skin lacks oil content and most likely has a tight, rough exterior. “Dry skin lacks actual oil on the skin. It lacks sebum, which gives skin that youthful luster,” Linda Thompson, founder of Olie biologique explains, which is why this skin type is typically seen in older individuals (and why their skin woes might usually consist of scaliness and fine lines rather than a bout of inflamed breakouts).

Some people are also genetically predisposed to the skin type. “There actually is data suggesting that people with dry skin may have defective proteins in the outer skin layer,” Zeichner says. It makes sense, as dry skin is usually one of the markers of chronic skin conditions like eczema.

This complexion takes on a more flaky appearance due to the lack of oil and lipids. “Dry skin includes flaking or scaling of skin, roughness, and often itchiness. In fact, dry skin is one of the most common causes of itchy skin,” board-certified dermatologist Jaimie Glick, M.D., adds. This flakiness and itchiness can result in a rash in some severe cases, which is why individuals with dry skin may have an increased incidence of psoriasis, eczema, or dermatitis. Some other less severe signs include fine lines or cracks, redness, and scaling or peeling, according to Marmur.