Intermittent fasting and the keto diet pair well together given their overlap in promoting the use of fats and ketones for fuel. You can use a keto diet to make the transitions from fed to fasted a bit smoother, complementing your fasting schedule, and vice versa. You might even naturally end up intermittent fasting while on keto if the diet ends up steadying your appetite. Just follow the tips outlined in this article to make sure you're getting the most out of this natural combination.