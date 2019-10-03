First things first, let's nail down the basics of the ketogenic (or keto) diet. The goal of the keto diet is to burn more calories from healthy fats and protein than from carbs. When following the diet correctly, the body will go into a state called ketosis. Strict dieters are expected to get 80 to 90 percent of their daily calories from fat, 5 to 15 percent from protein, and 5 to 10 percent from carbs.

In the average person, the majority of caloric burn occurs when the body breaks down carbs or sugars. If not burned off, the body stores those carbs (or any macronutrients, for that matter) into energy. By focusing on increasing fat and protein in the diet and depriving the body of carbs, you'll achieve a state of ketosis and start burning the fat and protein, ultimately experiencing greater weight loss.

Beyond weight loss, the ketogenic diet has been shown to ease symptoms in a range of different medical conditions. Low carb diets like keto have been proven to help ease diabetes symptoms, increase "good" cholesterol levels, and even aid in managing brain disorders like epilepsy.