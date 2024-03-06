"In fact, B vitamins' water-soluble nature means they dissolve with ease, absorb with ease, and excrete with ease (i.e., when our body has gotten its fair share). It also means they don't store in our adipose tissue, aka body fat, so you have to be even more cognizant of replenishing them daily," Ferira says. "You can take B vitamins on an empty or full stomach, with water or any beverage that delights you."