 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Exactly How Does Zinc Help the Immune System? Experts Explain
|
Expert Reviewed Exactly How Does Zinc Help the Immune System? Experts Explain

Exactly How Does Zinc Help the Immune System? Experts Explain

Lindsay Boyers
Certified holistic nutrition consultant By Lindsay Boyers
Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Mineral Is A Nonnegotiable For Health — But Most People Don't Get Enough

Image by Clique Images / Stocksy

May 21, 2022 — 12:42 PM

Immunity is a complex process that relies on various nutrients—chief among them being zinc. Research shows that zinc plays a role in multiple aspects of your immune system.* But how, exactly, does zinc support your immunity and how do you know if you’re getting enough? Let’s dive in.

Zinc: The nuts & bolts 

Zinc is an essential trace mineral, and the second most abundant mineral in your body, next to iron. The fact that it’s “essential” means that your body can’t make zinc on its own. To get what you need, you have to consume it daily—for example through food and supplement sources. “Trace” means that you only need small amounts of it every day, but that doesn’t make it any less important.

Zinc plays a role in the activity of more than 100 enzymes in your body. These enzymes are involved in critical functions, like making DNA, protein synthesis, your senses (vision, taste, and smell), immune function, and even cellular growth, division, and metabolism.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Zinc & your immune system

One of the most well-noted functions of zinc is its role in immune health. The mineral is involved in the creation of antibody molecules, which are one of the important ways the body defends itself against bacterial, viral, and other types of outside offenders, according to board-certified internist and mbg collective member Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.* 

Research shows that a variety of critical immune cells in our innate and adaptive immune systems—monocytes, natural killer cells, neutrophils, B cells, T cells—rely on access to zinc for their development and protection, and not getting enough of the nutrient can impact immune resilience. On the flip side, zinc supplementation can optimize their function in those who may need more of the mineral.*

Additionally, zinc acts as an antioxidant, which strengthens your body’s natural defense mechanisms. Zinc has anti-inflammatory properties and can help combat oxidative stress.*

As Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, concludes: "All in all, zinc is an immune essential micromineral via multiple physiological pathways—from host resistance and resilience, to our body’s inflammatory response, and healing—this powerhouse nutrient is showing up for us."*

You can read more on the expansive benefits of zinc here. Of course, tapping into zinc's immune support power and other health benefits is based on the assumption that we're consuming enough each day.

Zinc deficiencies 

Because your body can’t make zinc (or any mineral for that matter), you have to get it through your diet and supplemental nutrition regimen—and as it stands, 15% of U.S. adults aren’t consuming enough zinc

Underscoring this nationally representative zinc intake data, Ferira explains that, "we have about 40 million Americans who need to mind their zinc gap with some real intention, and they don't even know they have a problem."

There’s an even higher prevalence of zinc inadequacy in older adults (over the age of 71), and to make matters worse, they also don’t absorb zinc as efficiently, and therefore need to pay special attention to their immune function and overall health.

Integrative allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D. notes vegetarians and vegans may also have a particularly difficult time getting adequate amounts of zinc. This is partly because seafood and meat are the primary food sources of zinc, but also since plant-based sources of zinc are less bioavailable. Ferira explains this phenomenon is thanks to the "intrinsic anti-nutrient compounds, particularly phytates, in plant foods that are known to reduce absorption of zinc and other minerals in the gut."

In its early stages, zinc inadequacy may not be so obvious, but over time (i.e., as it progresses to insufficiency and frank deficiency), you'll start to observe the impacts. Loss of appetite and a weakened immune function are often the first signs.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How much should you take?

To support zinc sufficiency (and avoid deficiency over time), women need at least 8 milligrams of zinc per day, while men need a minimum of 11 milligrams daily. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, your daily needs jump to 11 milligrams and 12 milligrams, respectively.

immune support+

immune support+

Your daily immunity shield*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(14)
immune support+

But Ferira, a nutrition scientist and dietitian, emphasizes that these are baseline levels. For optimal health and targeted support (like if you’re focusing on immunity), your body's need for and utilization of zinc might be even higher—closer to 15 to 30 milligrams, she says. 

The type matters, too. As Ferira explains, the collective science indicates that zinc bisglycinate is the best form of supplemental zinc for several reasons. For one, it’s more bioavailable than other forms because it passes through the gut wall intact.

And it doesn't stop there. This amino acid chelate form of zinc then positively impacts whole-body zinc levels, too. “This superior bioavailability of zinc bisglycinate vs. other mineral complexes (zinc gluconate, picolinate, and oxide) also translates into higher plasma levels of zinc (i.e., more zinc is absorbed and makes its way to your bloodstream). In other words, zinc bisglycinate improves your overall zinc status better than other zinc supplements,”* Ferira shares.

This chelated form of zinc is also gentler on the stomach, meaning you’re less likely to experience gastrointestinal upset when taking it.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The side effects

Zinc supplements from high-quality brands are safe and well-tolerated by most people, but if you take too much, it can lead to gastrointestinal upset. If you and your healthcare provider decide that zinc supplements make sense for you, stick to the proper dosages to avoid these side effects.

For most people, zinc consumption shouldn't exceed 40 milligrams per day (i.e., the tolerable upper intake level) over a prolonged period of time. If you take more than this regularly, it can interfere with your body's absorption of other important minerals, such as copper, iron, and magnesium, compromising their status in the body.

Zinc supplements can also potentially interact with certain medications, so always speak with your healthcare provider before starting a supplement routine.

The takeaway.

Zinc is essential for the optimal functioning of your immune system, underscoring its daily significance. The mineral is involved in the creation of antibodies and various innate and adaptive immune system cells, like natural killer cells and T cells. Zinc also promotes healing and helps keeps your skin barrier—aka your body’s first line of defense—intact. But those aren’t the only health benefits of zinc. Since your body can’t make zinc, you need to make sure you’re getting enough of it daily through your diet and quality supplements.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
immune support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(14)
immune support+

immune support+

Your daily immunity shield*

immune support+

immune support+

Your daily immunity shield*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(14)
immune support+
Lindsay Boyers
Lindsay Boyers Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Lindsay Boyers is a holistic nutritionist specializing in gut health, mood disorders, and functional nutrition. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This Unique Form Of Fitness Helped Me Heal After Intense Trauma

Elaine Wolf, MA, MSW, LMFT
This Unique Form Of Fitness Helped Me Heal After Intense Trauma
Integrative Health

This Is How Long It Actually Takes For CBD To Kick In (Any Guesses?)

Sarah Regan
This Is How Long It Actually Takes For CBD To Kick In (Any Guesses?)
Mental Health

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says

Sarah Regan
Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says
Integrative Health

Is It Better To Take One Multivitamin Or Multiple Individual Vitamins?

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Is It Better To Take One Multivitamin Or Multiple Individual Vitamins?
Beauty

Check Out These Protective Styles For Your Next Look (+ Styling Tips)

Dorian Smith-Garcia
Check Out These Protective Styles For Your Next Look (+ Styling Tips)
Spirituality

An Astrologer's Favorite Way To Tap Into All Things Gemini Season

Sarah Regan
An Astrologer's Favorite Way To Tap Into All Things Gemini Season
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Is The Week To Take The Plunge In Your Relationship, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
This Is The Week To Take The Plunge In Your Relationship, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near
Friendships

Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends

Sarah Regan
Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends
Home

Are Microwave-Safe Plastic Containers *Actually* Safe To Microwave?

Morgan Chamberlain
Are Microwave-Safe Plastic Containers *Actually* Safe To Microwave?
Recipes

This Healthy Banana-Maple Muffin Can Help Restore Collagen & Keep You Full

Jamie Schneider
This Healthy Banana-Maple Muffin Can Help Restore Collagen & Keep You Full
Integrative Health

What Neuroscientists & Dietitians Swear By For All-Day Focus & Attention

Morgan Chamberlain
What Neuroscientists & Dietitians Swear By For All-Day Focus & Attention
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-does-zinc-help-the-immune-system
immune support+

Your daily immunity shield*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
immune support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!