I'm A Supplement Editor: This Is The One Multi I Trust To Meet My Body's Needs

I love everything about food. Growing, cooking, eating—you name it, I'm fascinated by it and want to learn (and taste!) more. Even though my job revolves around health and nutrition, I still struggle to get in all of the nutrients I need every single day.

I like to eat intuitively whenever possible. That means I try to honor my cravings when they come up because I trust there's a reason my body is desiring a certain food (whether emotional, nutritional, or otherwise). Sometimes I want to snack on fresh fruits and veggies; other times I crave the grounding warmth of homemade soup or roasted root vegetables—it all depends on the weather, season, my stress levels, mood, menstrual cycle, and more.