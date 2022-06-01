 Skip to content

This Antioxidant-Rich Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals* — Here's How
This Antioxidant-Rich Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals* — Here's How

This Antioxidant-Rich Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals* — Here's How

How This Antioxidant-Packed Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals*

June 1, 2022

We know antioxidants are good for us, but how exactly do they support our overall health? And how can we make sure we're getting enough each day? Well, let's get into it.

Antioxidants promote cellular function and resilience and the all-important oxidative stress balance by neutralizing free radicals and protecting our cells, their organelles, and other components (membranes, proteins, DNA, etc.).* Certain foods—such as berries, pomegranates, and even dark chocolate—are especially rich in antioxidants.

How multivitamins can promote antioxidant activity.

In a 2019 clinical trial published in Nutrients, plant-centric multivitamin/mineral and phytonutrient supplementation was found to reduce reactive oxygen species and protect against DNA damage in healthy adults with habitually low consumption of fruits and vegetables without altering the body's endogenous antioxidant system.* 

In other words, supplementing with essential vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients is shown to support the body's antioxidant system and help buffer against oxidative stress.* And what better way to get all of those powerful phytonutrients than with a high-quality daily multivitamin?

How mbg's multi promotes cellular resilience. 

mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ was created with antioxidant support and longevity in mind.* Our high-potency formula not only contains all the essential vitamins and minerals you need to support daily nutrition and antioxidant activity but also includes six bonus buddy botanicals that specialize in scavenging free radicals and promoting oxidative stress balance.* 

The mbg multivitamin antioxidant complex includes vitamins A (beta-carotene), B2 (riboflavin), C, and E; selenium and chelated minerals zinc, copper, and manganese; and our botanical lineup of antioxidant superstars: glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, and carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene

While all 14 of these powerful antioxidant ingredients play a role in protecting our cells, we have to give a shoutout to a few VIPs (very important phytonutrients).*

Glutathione

If our multivitamin were a sports team playing against free radicals, glutathione would be the team captain that leads the multi to victory. Found in every cell of the body, glutathione is a master antioxidant that combats oxidative stress and increases cellular resilience and integrity.* Additionally, supplementing with Setria® (the glutathione in ultimate multivitamin+) is clinically proven to improve oxidative stress markers in the body by increasing vital glutathione stores.* mbg's multi is actually the first multivitamin supplement to feature this clinically backed Setria® glutathione. Win-win.

Carotenoids

Carotenoids are potent phytonutrients that help protect plants from oxidative stress. When we eat plant foods rich in these antioxidants, they become a part of our antioxidant defense system and support our skin, immune, eye, brain, heart, and whole-body health.* 

Lycopene is a powerful lipophilic antioxidant that modulates signaling pathways and can even suppress cell progression and proliferation.* An eager scavenger of free radicals, lycopene supports multiple organ systems to benefit digestion, skin health, bone health, and more.* 

Vitamin A (beta-carotene is the carotenoid form) is an essential nutrient that promotes cellular resilience, protects the skin, and supports eye health.* The famous carotenoid duo lutein and zeaxanthin are also important to eye and brain health, as they support visual and cognitive function throughout the lifespan.*

The takeaway.

Antioxidants are the MVPs you want on your daily multi roster. With mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+, you're getting four vitamins, four minerals, and six botanicals with potent antioxidant properties that support cellular resilience and longevity.* (Not to mention the 19 other incredible nutrients in this vegan multi that support multiple dimensions of whole-body health!)*

For a boost of daily antioxidant support, ultimate multivitamin+ should be your first-round pick (like it is for these trusted health experts).*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
