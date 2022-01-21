Can Tomatoes Promote Longevity? Health Experts Say Yes

In addition to healthy aging and skin love, concentrated doses of lycopene also improve the body's ability to protect itself from the sun.* If you're wondering if loading up on tomatoes during summertime is a natural replacement for sunblock, it's important to note that lycopene offers minimal sun protection (we're talking less than 2 SPF3 ). "Lycopene has been shown to be helpful in protecting against sun exposure, but not to the degree where it could be considered a substitute for sunscreen and/or staying out of the sun,"* Cording specifies.