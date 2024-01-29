When discussing daily nutritional support for vitality as we age, a multi is a must.* If you want to take your longevity game a step further, we recommend adding bioactive botanicals to your supplementation routine.* Or take a multi that is thoughtful and innovative enough to leverage this kind of combination technology (i.e., nutrients plus plant bioactives) for you. mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ is packed with powerful phytonutrients, so you can have potent plant-powered support throughout your life.*