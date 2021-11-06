Health & Wellness Experts Are Obsessed With This Next-Generation Multivitamin*

Because maintaining a solid intake of vitamins, minerals, and even phytonutrients is so essential for every aspect of our health and well-being, this leaves many of us with one simple opportunity to strengthen our nutritional foundation: a multivitamin.*

When taken consistently, a comprehensive, high-quality multivitamin acts as a nutritional insurance policy, helping to fill the gaps inevitably left by our diets (hard as we may try)—and the science shows that multis really do help to boost lagging levels of the various nutrients we need (i.e., help us achieve daily nutritional sufficiency: yes, please).*

Plus, the essential vitamins, minerals, and bioactives found in a robust multi formula support diverse, critical functions in our body, from immunity and strong bones to cognitive health and vision (and much more).*

But since many multivitamins out there don't quite walk the walk (read: they provide unhelpful, sub-potent amounts of must-have nutrients or leave them out altogether, feature less-than-ideal forms of those nutrients, we could go on...), getting the most out of a daily multi isn't as simple as grabbing any old bottle.

Which is exactly why mbg formulated ultimate multivitamin+. Our "one-for-all" (everyone 18 years and up) multi is comprehensive, complete, and high-potency, packing in 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six longevity botanical bioactives.* (Oh yeah, and it's vegan.)* Talk about next level.

It's a truly game-changing formula—but don't just take our word for it. Here's what nutritionists, medical practitioners, and other health and wellness leaders have to say about it.