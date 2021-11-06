Health & Wellness Experts Are Obsessed With This Next-Generation Multivitamin*
Thanks to everything from soil nutrient depletion to busier-than-ever (and, let's be honest, more-stressful-than-ever) daily lives, getting enough of all of the different nutrients our bodies need on a daily basis feels like an increasingly tall task.
Unsurprisingly, research confirms what many a health practitioner—and anyone who struggles to squeeze more greens onto their plate—knows to be true: An alarming number of adults in the U.S. are falling short on a whole slew of key nutrients, including vitamins A, C, D, E, and K; calcium; magnesium; and potassium. Just to name a few.
ultimate multivitamin+
multi revolutionized: a complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut*
Because maintaining a solid intake of vitamins, minerals, and even phytonutrients is so essential for every aspect of our health and well-being, this leaves many of us with one simple opportunity to strengthen our nutritional foundation: a multivitamin.*
When taken consistently, a comprehensive, high-quality multivitamin acts as a nutritional insurance policy, helping to fill the gaps inevitably left by our diets (hard as we may try)—and the science shows that multis really do help to boost lagging levels of the various nutrients we need (i.e., help us achieve daily nutritional sufficiency: yes, please).*
Plus, the essential vitamins, minerals, and bioactives found in a robust multi formula support diverse, critical functions in our body, from immunity and strong bones to cognitive health and vision (and much more).*
But since many multivitamins out there don't quite walk the walk (read: they provide unhelpful, sub-potent amounts of must-have nutrients or leave them out altogether, feature less-than-ideal forms of those nutrients, we could go on...), getting the most out of a daily multi isn't as simple as grabbing any old bottle.
Which is exactly why mbg formulated ultimate multivitamin+. Our "one-for-all" (everyone 18 years and up) multi is comprehensive, complete, and high-potency, packing in 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six longevity botanical bioactives.* (Oh yeah, and it's vegan.)* Talk about next level.
It's a truly game-changing formula—but don't just take our word for it. Here's what nutritionists, medical practitioners, and other health and wellness leaders have to say about it.
"I haven't seen a better ingredient lineup in a multivitamin—ever."
"Good multivitamins are hard to come by. Why? It’s difficult to fit biologically meaningful amounts of active vitamins and minerals in a reasonable number of capsules while using vegan, non-GMO, allergen-free sources. mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ gets an A++ in all regards (only two capsules per day!). The extra credit? The addition of antioxidant botanical compounds like resveratrol and glutathione. I haven't seen a better ingredient lineup in a multivitamin—ever."*
—Brittany Henderson, M.D., ECNU, board-certified endocrinologist
"As a mom in my 40s, I appreciate the botanicals for cellular integrity, resilience, and longevity."*
"I'd been looking for a multivitamin that checks all of our quality and standard boxes—and realized that mindbodygreen needed to create it ourselves. As a carrier of the MTHFR gene mutation, I'm a big fan of the built-in B-complex optimized with bioactive and methylated B's. And, as a mom in my 40s, I appreciate the botanicals for cellular integrity, resilience, and longevity. If you are a supplement minimalist who doesn't want to take a lot of pills, this is the one for you."*
—Colleen Wachob, mbg co-founder & co-CEO
"ultimate multivitamin+ prioritizes antioxidant support in a revolutionary way, delivering a curated entourage of botanicals and nutrients."*
"As a doctor, I know that oxidant balance in the body is critical for optimal health in every organ. That's why I love that ultimate multivitamin+ prioritizes antioxidant support in a revolutionary way, delivering a curated entourage of botanicals and nutrients. Glutathione leads the pack, and resveratrol, piperine, carotenoids, plus key vitamins and minerals combat free radicals every day. This clean, vegan multi is ahead of its time."*
—Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., family-medicine-certified physician
"My favorite feature of this multi is the high-potency, built-in B-complex."
"mindbodygreen's impressive 33-ingredient ultimate multivitamin+ formula is next level. It's hard to pick just one, but my favorite feature of this multi is the high-potency, built-in B-complex. This complete array of all eight B vitamins is cutting-edge because it utilizes the most bioactive forms, including methylation technology folate and B12. This directly supports personal differences in B-vitamin metabolism and cellular energy for all."*
—Kelly LeVeque, holistic nutritionist & bestselling author
"Designed with the latest science and holistic health in mind, for vitality with optimal nourishment."*
"Wow, a nutritionist's dream come true! Finally, an upgrade to the old multivitamin formula. mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ is designed for vitality and optimal nourishment with the latest science and holistic health in mind. I take this world-class multivitamin with me when I travel or am on the go. It has all my favorite ingredients—vitamin D, selenium, zinc, resveratrol, glutathione, and other functional nutrients—combined! This complete multi is the best on the market."*
—Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, dietitian & health counselor
"ultimate multivitamin+ is the most comprehensive, potent multi, rooted in the latest science and technology."*
"As an R.D., I know that micronutrient gaps from the diet are common. Our cells, tissues, organs, and overall health trajectory rely on these critical nutrients all the time, not sometimes. Thankfully, I'm covered. ultimate multivitamin+ is the most comprehensive, potent multi, rooted in the latest science and technology, helping to ensure I achieve and maintain healthy levels of the full array of essential vitamins and minerals every day."*
—Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg director of scientific affairs
ultimate multivitamin+
multi revolutionized: a complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut*
ultimate multivitamin+
multi revolutionized: a complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut*