Broccoli Was Twice As Nutritious 50 Years Ago — A Doctor Explains Why

It’s a pretty general notion that vegetables are good for you. While the hierarchy of veggies remains contested among health experts, it’s safe to say vegetables are always a healthy staple to have on your plate.

However, according to functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D., vegetables aren’t as good for us as they were in the past.

“The nutritional density of plant foods is 50% less than it was 50 years ago,” he tells me on the latest episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “So in 1970, broccoli was more than twice as nutritious as it is today.”

According to Hyman, our agriculture isn’t providing us with nutritious food as it once was. But before we go blaming the nine-headed monster that is climate change, Hyman suggests we take our own actions into account. He explains that we have the power to restore our agricultural health (and our own, for that matter) and get those vintage veggies in.

Here’s what we’re getting wrong when it comes to our food system, and exactly what we can do to fix it, according to Hyman.