7 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking A Quality Multivitamin*

Whether you haven't taken a multivitamin since choking down that chalky chewable dinosaur back in the day or never miss your one-daily, you've likely wondered at some point or another just how much good a multivitamin can really do for you. And given all of the hubbub out there about supplements (they're miracle cures, they don't do anything, they don't contain what they say they do! yadda, yadda, yadda), your uncertainty is certainly warranted.

While you're probably best off ignoring much of the chit-chat across the internet and your social feeds anyway, all the noise out there does reflect an important truth: As with most things in the world of health and wellness, there's no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to supplements—even one as seemingly basic as a multivitamin.

We won't leave you hanging in that unsatisfying gray area, though. Here's what you should know about multivitamins, what potential benefits they offer (assuming you pick the right one, of course—but don't worry, we'll get to that), and more.*