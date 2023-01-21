Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, says it best: "Listen, there's no nutrition police out there checking to see if your 'complete' multivitamin is complete in actuality. You have to check yourself."

So, what are the must-haves for a quality multi? Premium ingredients, efficacious doses, a clean label, and, of course, a complete array of essential vitamins and minerals plus some perhaps lesser-known bioactives that can take your multi to the next level.

Let's take a look into the unique ingredients that set this multivitamin apart from any ex-multis you still have lingering in your cupboard: