During an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, mbg director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, advises caution when reading "complete" on supplement labels: "Be aware of that word. Turn over your product, and look—do you see vitamins A, C, E, D, and K? Do you see all eight B vitamins? Do you see macrominerals in there at relevant amounts?" If not, consider the word "complete" to be marketing semantics used to convince customers that they're getting a full, comprehensive array of nutrients.

The key here is to check the number of micronutrients and dosage—i.e., how potent each ingredient is. A truly well-rounded multivitamin should include 100% of the daily value (DV), or more in some cases, of the majority of essential (i.e., we must consume them daily) vitamins and minerals.

Some exceptions to that rule: bulkier minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium (fyi, it's rare to find this last mineral in typical multi formulas) will likely be closer to 10% DV simply because of their size, which is still a useful amount for a reasonable daily serving (i.e., one to two daily capsules) of a multi.

With so many multivitamins on the shelves, it's shocking to see how many are lacking in the "multi" part. Thankfully, Ferira has some guidelines for what to look for in a full array of essential vitamins and minerals: