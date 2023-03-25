As it turns out, researchers have discovered that while most of the world's population has inadequate vitamin or mineral intake (i.e., one or more nutrient gaps), people can improve their longevity1 by simply taking a daily multi.* That's assuming, of course, that the multivitamin is formulated in a robust way and is truly comprehensive (includes all the essential vitamins and minerals).

If everyday essential nutrient insurance still isn't turning your head, one study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition provides epidemiologic evidence that taking a multivitamin can increase telomere length in women2 .* So what's the significance of telomeres? These chromosomal tips protect your DNA from stressors, and research suggests that telomere length is a marker for biological aging. In other words, the longer your telomeres, the better—and telomere length was 5% longer among women who took a daily multi compared to women who didn't.*

As mbg director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, shares, "This is a seminal study, the first of its kind, in fact. Taking a multi was associated with a significant increase in telomere length."* She goes on to point out: "By the way, those women didn't take their multi once or sometimes, these were daily multivitamin users, which underscores the importance of a long-term investment in these daily nutrition rituals."