This Supplement Can Support A Longer & Healthier Life — Here's How*
Longevity is a buzzy topic. Maximizing your life and maintaining well-being along the way is a no-brainer—we all want to feel as good as we can throughout our lives. But how can we tell if our efforts are actually improving health span, optimizing lifespan, or even making a difference in our day-to-day, for that matter?*
Science to the rescue!
As it turns out, researchers have discovered that while most of the world's population has inadequate vitamin or mineral intake (i.e., one or more nutrient gaps), people can improve their longevity1 by simply taking a daily multi.* That's assuming, of course, that the multivitamin is formulated in a robust way and is truly comprehensive (includes all the essential vitamins and minerals).
If everyday essential nutrient insurance still isn't turning your head, one study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition provides epidemiologic evidence that taking a multivitamin can increase telomere length in women2.* So what's the significance of telomeres? These chromosomal tips protect your DNA from stressors, and research suggests that telomere length is a marker for biological aging. In other words, the longer your telomeres, the better—and telomere length was 5% longer among women who took a daily multi compared to women who didn't.*
As mbg director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, shares, "This is a seminal study, the first of its kind, in fact. Taking a multi was associated with a significant increase in telomere length."* She goes on to point out: "By the way, those women didn't take their multi once or sometimes, these were daily multivitamin users, which underscores the importance of a long-term investment in these daily nutrition rituals."
How our multi ingredients promote longevity.
While use of a daily multivitamin supports longevity in general, our ultimate multivitamin+ not only contains all the essential micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) you want and need. It also features carefully selected bioactive botanicals that provide further, incremental support for cellular longevity and vitality.*
These plant-centric additions are highly unique in an already comprehensive multivitamin. In fact, these premium phytonutrients each play a role in supporting lifelong longevity.*
Glutathione
We know we shouldn't play favorites, but this powerful bioactive makes it difficult not to. Glutathione is the body's master antioxidant and can be found in every cell of the body.* It's known to combat oxidative stress3 (which can contribute to aging) and increase cellular resilience, integrity, and longevity4.*
Our bodies produce glutathione naturally, but our need for glutathione sometimes exceeds our body's ability to make it. Luckily, supplementation with a specific kind of fermentation-derived glutathione (Setria®, the kind in our ultimate multivitamin+) has been clinically proven to increase vital glutathione stores5 in the body and have a positive impact on oxidative stress markers in the body.*
Resveratrol + piperine
When working solo, resveratrol is a powerful plant bioactive that supports heart, brain, and immune health.* Its rapid metabolism rates make it difficult for the body to utilize, however—which is where its bio-enhancer "buddy" piperine comes in.
When resveratrol and piperine team up (like in our multi formula), resveratrol's bioavailability is increased66, and the dynamic duo becomes a botanical longevity powerhouse pairing that can combat oxidative stress, support cellular resilience, and protect mitochondrial health.*
Wondering which plants we sourced these ingredients from? We've got you covered. Ferira shares, "We hand-picked each botanical. Our resveratrol comes from Japanese knotweed (Polygonum cuspidatum), while piperine is the MVP phytonutrient in our black pepper fruit extract (Piper nigrum)."
Lutein + zeaxanthin
Naturally derived from premium marigolds (as in the flower, Tagetes erecta), these two macular carotenoids promote cellular resilience and longevity, in part by reducing oxidative stress77 (along with other reactive radicals).* Bonus: Lutein and zeaxanthin also support eye health by maintaining optimal visual function, which is useful for everyone but definitely comes in handy as you age.*
Lycopene
Research suggests maintaining lycopene levels88 as we age could have positive effects on our bone, skin, lung, and digestive health.* With its antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-proliferative properties, this carotenoid packs a serious punch when it comes to longevity.* Lycopene's role as a lipophilic antioxidant allows it to combat oxidative stress, modulate signaling pathways, and even suppress cell progression and proliferation.*
Ferira adds, "Lycopene is an eager scavenger of free radicals, an action that has global significance in the body, across multiple organ systems, every day. And in mbg's multi, our lycopene is extracted naturally and with care from red tomatoes (Lycopersicon esculentum)."*
The final word on aging well.
When discussing daily nutritional support for vitality as we age, a multi is a must.* If you want to take your longevity game a step further, we recommend adding bioactive botanicals to your supplementation routine.* Or take a multi that is thoughtful and innovative enough to leverage this kind of combination technology (i.e., nutrients plus plant bioactives) for you. mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ is packed with powerful phytonutrients, so you can have potent plant-powered support throughout your life.*
