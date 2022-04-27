This Key Ingredient Boosts Our Multi's Longevity Benefits — Here's How*

If you've hopped on the turmeric health trend over the past couple of years, we don't have to tell you how powerful the anti-inflammatory ingredient is. You may have wondered why it's recommended to always pair turmeric with black pepper, though (especially in sweeter desserts and drinks, like golden milk).

As it turns out, this pairing is anything but random (one reason: it helps optimize turmeric's absorption). But this botanical can stand on its own two feet as well. The secret to black pepper's potent health benefits?* An organic compound called piperine.