If you’re anything like me, you saw turmeric on social media before you knew what it was. It’s a highly photogenic spice, often captured on Instagram as it’s sprinkled into lattes or over eggs balancing on top of avocado toast.

But beyond turmeric’s striking golden hue, the herb has a rich history rooted in ancient Ayurvedic medicine and is considered a superfood because it’s packed with healing properties. Thanks to its astounding anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, there are so many benefits of turmeric.

The question is, how long does it take for turmeric to work once you start regularly incorporating it into your wellness routine?