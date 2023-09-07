Whether you're hiking a steep mountain trail or simply running up the stairs to grab something from your bedroom, simply using your joints during physical activity increases oxidative stress and triggers a normal inflammatory response. Fluid joint mobility is key to a thriving and enduring musculoskeletal system, and turmeric promotes joint health by helping regulate inflammatory pathways to ensure your joints can move with comfort and ease for the long haul.*

How does turmeric do this, exactly? Answer: curcuminoids, especially the widely researched one, curcumin.

Curcumin is a bioactive phytonutrient compound found in turmeric that's responsible for both its vibrant color and its ability to modulate a healthy inflammatory response.* While the curcumin polyphenol is certainly the most studied of turmeric's curcuminoids, nutritional physician specialist, author of Spice Up, Live Long, and host of the Practically Healthy by Dr. Melina podcast Melina Jampolis, M.D., shares that the exact mechanisms of how curcumin regulates healthy inflammatory actions are complex, multidimensional, and still being uncovered via exciting research.

Turmeric is especially beneficial for musculoskeletal health–particularly providing our joints with the support they need to move with comfort and ease.* In fact, if we played a word association game, and I asked for "an herb or spice that helps your joints," many people would say "turmeric" or "curcumin" (the famous curcuminoid in turmeric). That's just how enduring and well known this relationship is.