6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

An adaptogen is a compound that promotes "balance" within a biochemical pathway. Sometimes that means it boosts sluggish activity; sometimes that means it calms excessive activity. It's a little bit like using a thermostat in your home: When temperatures rise above the desired level, the thermostat turns off the heat to bring the temperature down. When temperatures fall too low, the thermostat signals the heating to kick in and raise the temperature.

If you've heard the term adaptogen, it's most likely from other areas of botanical medicine. Adrenal adaptogens—such as ashwagandha and rhodiola, for example—are commonly used for stress balance and can support both underactive and overactive adrenal activity. Here, though, we're talking about adaptogens in the context of epigenetics.

Epigenetics refers to the biochemical regulators of our gene expression. In practical terms, these consist of tiny molecular compounds that attach themselves to our DNA and structures around our DNA and change how our genes are read. The most-studied of these regulators is DNA methylation.

Essentially, epigenetics has the power to change which of our genes are expressed and which are not. While we can't change our DNA, our epigenetics are heavily influenced by our diet and lifestyle, meaning we can affect our gene expression.

This is a powerful concept—it means that you can inherit some unfortunate genes and still regulate the expression of those genes more favorably. Optimizing our epigenetics has the potential to affect society's most problematic chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, autoimmunity, and even cancer. It may even help turn back the hands of our biological aging clocks.

Several natural dietary compounds act as epigenetic adaptogens, helping to optimize gene expression, health outcomes, and aging. Here are six of our absolute favorites: