The One Herb This Naturopathic Doctor Says Turns Your Meals Into "Super Recipes"

Methylation is a biochemical process that naturally happens in our bodies (read up on the methylation cycle here), and the end goal is to create the amino acid homocysteine. However, too much homocysteine in the body is a risk factor for heart disease and blood clots—that’s why at the end of the methylation cycle, the amino acids that create homocysteine are recycled, and the entire process starts anew. When this methylation cycle is imbalanced, however, you can accumulate an excess of homocysteine and face the aforementioned health risks.

So now, back to rosemary: Fitzgerald notes that the herb is incredible for balancing the methylation cycle. Specifically, it’s the compound in rosemary called rosmarinic acid that makes it so suberb. “Rosmarinic acid is a brilliant [methylation adaptogen],” she notes. It makes sense the compound would have such an effect at the cellular level, as multiple studies have highlighted rosmarinic acid’s antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic properties. And according to Fitzgerald, all it takes is garnishing your recipes or sipping some straight rosemary tea to reap the benefits.