So "Longevity Tea" Is A Thing, & It's Easier To Make Than You'd Expect

As Buettner shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, oregano, sage, or rosemary (or a combo of all three!) makes for quite the beneficial sip. “All three of those herbs are anti-inflammatory,” he notes. “They’re also diuretic, so it can lower your blood pressure.”

Take a peek at the research: Studies have shown that the flavonoids and phenolic acid in an oregano brew can help manage inflammatory conditions and oxidative stress; similarly, rosemary tea is touted for its antimicrobial properties, and sage has been shown to lower blood sugar levels.

If you’re well-versed in the benefits of herbal tea, this recipe for longevity might not feel incredibly groundbreaking. But, as Buettner says, it’s not just the herbs themselves that lend so many benefits—it’s the fact that people drink them all day, every day that makes them so powerful.

During his anthropological adventure to discover the aforementioned Blue Zones, Buettner noticed that communities (specifically small villages in Korea) who lived well into the autumn of life were sipping these brews all day long. “Because they couldn't afford coffee, they were drinking these teas,” he adds. “It's not because they drink these teas once in a while, but because they drink them every day for years or decades that probably is adding to their longevity.”